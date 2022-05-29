Sign up
8 / 365
State Street Theater
I took a photography course at a local community college and had an assignment on "motion." I took that at ISO 100 f/20 and an exposure of 1.6 seconds. I zoomed my lens during the exposure to create this effect.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
29th May 2022 9:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
motion
,
michigan
,
theater
,
ann arbor
