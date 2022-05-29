Previous
Next
State Street Theater by mdaskin
8 / 365

State Street Theater

I took a photography course at a local community college and had an assignment on "motion." I took that at ISO 100 f/20 and an exposure of 1.6 seconds. I zoomed my lens during the exposure to create this effect.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise