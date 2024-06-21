Sign up
304 / 365
Lily
Many gardens near us are filled with beautiful lilies
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
orange
,
lily
,
black background
