Previous
302 / 365
Tulip circular 2
A second take at cropping the tulip picture
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
0
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
26th April 2024 10:22am
black
nature
yellow
pink
tulip
round
circular
