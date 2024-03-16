Sign up
Start Trails over the Desert
This is actually a composite of about 117 photos taken at Sabino Canyon, Tucson, Arizona
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
desert
,
evening
,
arizona
,
star trails
,
tucson
,
saguaro
,
sabino canyon
J A Byrdlip
ace
Fantastic.
March 20th, 2024
