Sunrise by mdaskin
295 / 365

Sunrise

This was sunrise this morning in Tucson
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Mallory ace
gorgeous tones!
March 15th, 2024  
