294 / 365
Sabino Canyon
This was taken in Sabino Canyon, a popular hiking area in Tucson, AZ. The yellow flowers were out in the desert.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
desert
mountains
arizona
blue sky
tucson
saguaro
canyon
sabino canyon
Mallory
ace
oh wow - love the pov and the colors
March 15th, 2024
