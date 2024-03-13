Previous
Sabino Canyon by mdaskin
Sabino Canyon

This was taken in Sabino Canyon, a popular hiking area in Tucson, AZ. The yellow flowers were out in the desert.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Mallory ace
oh wow - love the pov and the colors
March 15th, 2024  
