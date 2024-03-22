Sign up
299 / 365
Sunset in Tucson
This was the view of sunset in Tucson on March 22, 2024
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
1
1
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
309
photos
33
followers
58
following
81% complete
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
22nd March 2024 6:43pm
red
,
sky
,
sunset
,
panorama
,
evening
,
arizona
,
tucson
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular on this panorama
April 18th, 2024
