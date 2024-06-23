Sign up
305 / 365
Don't be afraid to stand out from the crowd
I caught this image on my iPhone while out for a walk
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
315
photos
33
followers
58
following
83% complete
305
365
iPhone 11 Pro
23rd June 2024 4:34pm
purple
flower
outdoors
orange
lily
cone flower
