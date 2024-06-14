Previous
Tiny planet field by mdaskin
303 / 365

Tiny planet field

This was shot from our car (my wife was driving) en route from Chicago to our home in Michigan. I used the "Tiny Planet" transformation option in Photoscape to get this version of the shot
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Mark

Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Diana ace
A fabulous looking rural tiny planet, well done!
June 24th, 2024  
