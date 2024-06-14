Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
303 / 365
Tiny planet field
This was shot from our car (my wife was driving) en route from Chicago to our home in Michigan. I used the "Tiny Planet" transformation option in Photoscape to get this version of the shot
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
315
photos
33
followers
58
following
83% complete
View this month »
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX260 HS
Taken
14th June 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
blue sky
,
tiny planet
Diana
ace
A fabulous looking rural tiny planet, well done!
June 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close