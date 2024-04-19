Previous
Dough re me by mdaskin
Dough re me

We found a great recipe for no-knead bread. Here is the link:

https://pinchofyum.com/no-knead-bread

Enjoy
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
It looks fabulous, thanks for the link. I need to check if there is a gluten free version ;-)
April 19th, 2024  
