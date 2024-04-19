Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
300 / 365
Dough re me
We found a great recipe for no-knead bread. Here is the link:
https://pinchofyum.com/no-knead-bread
Enjoy
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
310
photos
33
followers
58
following
82% complete
View this month »
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th April 2024 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#baking
,
#yum
,
#bread
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, thanks for the link. I need to check if there is a gluten free version ;-)
April 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close