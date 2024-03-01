Sign up
294 / 365
Spiral staircase at Biosphere 2
@Taffy
spoke of the spiral staircase at Biosphere 2 in her posting for March 3. This is the staircase that leads from the living quarters up 68 steps to the library. This is looking down from the library
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
1st March 2024 12:26pm
Tags
library
,
experiment
,
staircase
,
looking down
,
biosphere 2
