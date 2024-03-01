Previous
Spiral staircase at Biosphere 2 by mdaskin
Spiral staircase at Biosphere 2

@Taffy spoke of the spiral staircase at Biosphere 2 in her posting for March 3. This is the staircase that leads from the living quarters up 68 steps to the library. This is looking down from the library
Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
