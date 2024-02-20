Previous
Bell Rock and Courthouse Butte by mdaskin
Bell Rock and Courthouse Butte

This is a composite shot composed of a number of shots from my drone
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
