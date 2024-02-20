Sign up
294 / 365
Bell Rock and Courthouse Butte
This is a composite shot composed of a number of shots from my drone
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
desert
,
arizona
,
sedona
,
blue sky
,
drone
,
bell rock
,
courthouse butte
