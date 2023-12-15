Sign up
293 / 365
Holiday House Lit Up
This home is also near our house.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
0
Mark
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
night
,
white
,
christmas
,
lights
,
house
,
holiday
Linda Godwin
All lit up and festive!
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful house, and lovely decorations
December 15th, 2023
