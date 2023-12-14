Previous
Holiday house zoomed by mdaskin
292 / 365

Holiday house zoomed

There is a house near our home that has a large number of holiday lights. It makes for fun photography. This is a long exposure shot and I zoomed the lens to get this image.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Well done Mark, it looks amazing!
December 14th, 2023  
