Previous
292 / 365
Holiday house zoomed
There is a house near our home that has a large number of holiday lights. It makes for fun photography. This is a long exposure shot and I zoomed the lens to get this image.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
1
1
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
292
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
13th December 2023 9:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
night
,
christmas
,
zoom
,
lights
,
holiday
Diana
ace
Well done Mark, it looks amazing!
December 14th, 2023
