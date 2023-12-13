Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
291 / 365
Holiday Walkway
There is a house near our home that has a large number of holiday lights. It makes for fun photography. This is the walkway to their front door. It is a long (3 second) exposure and I zoomed the lens during the shot
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
302
photos
31
followers
59
following
80% complete
View this month »
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
13th December 2023 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
christmas
,
zoom
,
lights
,
holiday
Rob Falbo
Very cool look.
December 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love the colours and symmetry, you sure had fun with this!
December 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close