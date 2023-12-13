Previous
Holiday Walkway by mdaskin
291 / 365

Holiday Walkway

There is a house near our home that has a large number of holiday lights. It makes for fun photography. This is the walkway to their front door. It is a long (3 second) exposure and I zoomed the lens during the shot
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Rob Falbo
Very cool look.
December 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love the colours and symmetry, you sure had fun with this!
December 14th, 2023  
