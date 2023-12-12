Sign up
290 / 365
Holiday house
There is a house near our home that has a large number of holiday lights. It makes for fun photography.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
2
2
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
night
,
christmas
,
lights
,
holiday
Diana
ace
amazing capture of all the colourful lights! I would hate to know what their electicity bill is.
December 14th, 2023
Mark
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I agree. I can't imagine how much this costs them. But they clearly enjoy it. There is a constant parade of cars driving past the house and slowing down to take in the show.
December 14th, 2023
