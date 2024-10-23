Previous
Reflections in Holly, MI by mdaskin
311 / 365

Reflections in Holly, MI

We were in Holly, MI for a hike and this was the scene near a small lake
23rd October 2024 23rd Oct 24

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise