Previous
311 / 365
Reflections in Holly, MI
We were in Holly, MI for a hike and this was the scene near a small lake
23rd October 2024
23rd Oct 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
21st October 2024 3:44pm
Tags
red
,
michigan
,
green
,
reflection
,
yellow
,
trees
,
orange
,
fall
,
lake
,
pond
,
holly
