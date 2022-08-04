Previous
Herron by mdaskin
Herron

We saw this heron during our walk on the following day, but I am posting it for the fourth. I hope people don't mind my doing that.
4th August 2022

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
