A panoramic shot of the Crosswinds Marsh. by mdaskin
A panoramic shot of the Crosswinds Marsh.

This is a greatly reduced (in resolution) version of a panoramic shot of the Crosswinds Marsh which we visited on August 5.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
14% complete

