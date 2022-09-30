Sign up
94 / 365
Hibiscus
This is a shot that I took at the Chicago Botanical Garden earlier this month but that I edited late last night to make the flower stand out.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
94
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
flower
,
hibiscus
Diana
ace
It sure stands out, lovely colours.
September 30th, 2022
