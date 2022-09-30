Previous
Hibiscus by mdaskin
94 / 365

Hibiscus

This is a shot that I took at the Chicago Botanical Garden earlier this month but that I edited late last night to make the flower stand out.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Diana ace
It sure stands out, lovely colours.
September 30th, 2022  
