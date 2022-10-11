Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
99 / 365
Fall trees in SE Michigan
SE Michigan has been particularly beautiful this year. This was taken while I was out walking in my neighborhood
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
100
photos
12
followers
19
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th October 2022 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
leaves
,
orange
,
fall
,
bush
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close