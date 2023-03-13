Previous
Leaving Kentucky for Ohio by mdaskin
186 / 365

Leaving Kentucky for Ohio

As we were crossing the river to go from Kentucky to Ohio I was able to get a shot of this white bridge against the blue sky. (My wife was driving, so I was free to play with my camera at the time.)
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
