186 / 365
Leaving Kentucky for Ohio
As we were crossing the river to go from Kentucky to Ohio I was able to get a shot of this white bridge against the blue sky. (My wife was driving, so I was free to play with my camera at the time.)
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
0
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
186
photos
13
followers
30
following
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
9th March 2023 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
ohio
,
blue sky
,
kentucky
