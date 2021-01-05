Previous
Enjoying An Afternoon At The Beach DSCN3135 by merrelyn
5 / 365

Enjoying An Afternoon At The Beach DSCN3135

Our grandies love the beach and this one is less than 10 minutes walk from their house. It was around 37C and there were less than 20 people in sight.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Debra ace
Great capture of your grandkids...love seeing kids having fun
January 5th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great happy shot.
January 5th, 2021  
Bep
Nice capture. Wishing I could join them! It's cold and rainy here, only 3C.
January 5th, 2021  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
So Happy shoot
January 5th, 2021  
Vesna
Happy new year to you and your family! 🎄
January 5th, 2021  
