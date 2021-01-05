Sign up
Enjoying An Afternoon At The Beach DSCN3135
Our grandies love the beach and this one is less than 10 minutes walk from their house. It was around 37C and there were less than 20 people in sight.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
5
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2875
photos
190
followers
123
following
Debra
ace
Great capture of your grandkids...love seeing kids having fun
January 5th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great happy shot.
January 5th, 2021
Bep
Nice capture. Wishing I could join them! It's cold and rainy here, only 3C.
January 5th, 2021
Nadiya Bilovodenko
So Happy shoot
January 5th, 2021
Vesna
Happy new year to you and your family! 🎄
January 5th, 2021
