Could This Be An Alien's Foot......DSC_3592
or was it just me playing with bubbles?
I thought I'd try a different approach to bubble shots. I hadn't noticed the "foot" until Graham pointed it out.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365 - 2021
NIKON D7200
4th January 2021 5:28pm
glass
bubbles
jan21words
Debra
Wow, very well done!
January 4th, 2021
