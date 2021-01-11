Previous
A Tiny Visitor On The Lavender DSC_4685 by merrelyn
11 / 365

A Tiny Visitor On The Lavender DSC_4685

I noticed this tiny little butterfly flitting about the lavender and was pleased when it stayed put for long enough to get two shots off.
Thank you all for the well wishes for our anniversary. We had a lovely day.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Bep
Lovely close up.
January 11th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
Well done. Great closeup.
January 11th, 2021  
