Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
11 / 365
A Tiny Visitor On The Lavender DSC_4685
I noticed this tiny little butterfly flitting about the lavender and was pleased when it stayed put for long enough to get two shots off.
Thank you all for the well wishes for our anniversary. We had a lovely day.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2882
photos
192
followers
125
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th January 2021 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
lavender
Bep
Lovely close up.
January 11th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
Well done. Great closeup.
January 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close