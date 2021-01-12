Previous
It's Finally FloweringDSC_4772 by merrelyn
12 / 365

Unfortunately this flower stem broke off when we were mulching the garden yesterday. It was too pretty to leave so I brought it inside and so it became today's 365 shot.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and fabulous reflection. Very unusual Merrelyn, although we have a very similar climate, they flower here in late winter :)
January 12th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
@ludwigsdiana That's interesting. The plant this cutting originated from is always in flower in January.
January 12th, 2021  
