12 / 365
It's Finally FloweringDSC_4772
Unfortunately this flower stem broke off when we were mulching the garden yesterday. It was too pretty to leave so I brought it inside and so it became today's 365 shot.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2883
photos
192
followers
125
following
Photo Details
2
2
2
2
1
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th January 2021 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
flowers
,
succulent
,
theme-thirds
,
pig's_ear
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and fabulous reflection. Very unusual Merrelyn, although we have a very similar climate, they flower here in late winter :)
January 12th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
That's interesting. The plant this cutting originated from is always in flower in January.
January 12th, 2021
