Can I Stretch A Bit Further? P1131382
I don't usually post bird shots if I haven't got a clear eye with a catchlight, but I like d the story that this told.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
8
4
365 - 2021
E-M1MarkII
13th January 2021 10:00am
View Info
View All
Public
View
birds
,
flowers
,
trees
,
stretch
,
honeyeaters
,
new_holland_honeyeaters
,
sixws-113
narayani
Nice capture
January 13th, 2021
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Great shot!
January 13th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot and great timing.
January 13th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great capture. What a stretch, I guess the other branch is not strong enough to hop over.
January 13th, 2021
