Can I Stretch A Bit Further? P1131382

I don't usually post bird shots if I haven't got a clear eye with a catchlight, but I like d the story that this told.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
Nice capture
January 13th, 2021  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Great shot!
January 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a lovely shot and great timing.
January 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great capture. What a stretch, I guess the other branch is not strong enough to hop over.
January 13th, 2021  
