A Possible Storm On The Horizon P1180085 by merrelyn
18 / 365

A Possible Storm On The Horizon P1180085

The clouds were gathering north of the city and lightning was forecast so we headed to Point Peron. I preferred the view to the south.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
