More Frangipanis P1190223 by merrelyn
19 / 365

More Frangipanis P1190223

We spent most of the day holed up at home in front of the air conditioner, with brief forays into the garden. I had another attempt at smoke photography, learnt a bit more but none of the results were worth keeping.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Issi Bannerman ace
These are so delicate and beautiful. And their perfume is just gorgeous. Lovely image.
January 19th, 2021  
Santina ace
beautiful image of these fantastic flowers
January 19th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Crisp and clear shot. This one is very pretty
January 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of these beautiful flowers, love the colour.
January 19th, 2021  
Josie Gilbert
Beautiful flowers and a lovely shot.
January 19th, 2021  
Monica
Beautiful flowers, they have a lovely soft colour
January 19th, 2021  
