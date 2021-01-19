Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
19 / 365
More Frangipanis P1190223
We spent most of the day holed up at home in front of the air conditioner, with brief forays into the garden. I had another attempt at smoke photography, learnt a bit more but none of the results were worth keeping.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2893
photos
194
followers
125
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Latest from all albums
615
15
616
16
617
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th January 2021 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
frangipani
Issi Bannerman
ace
These are so delicate and beautiful. And their perfume is just gorgeous. Lovely image.
January 19th, 2021
Santina
ace
beautiful image of these fantastic flowers
January 19th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Crisp and clear shot. This one is very pretty
January 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of these beautiful flowers, love the colour.
January 19th, 2021
Josie Gilbert
Beautiful flowers and a lovely shot.
January 19th, 2021
Monica
Beautiful flowers, they have a lovely soft colour
January 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close