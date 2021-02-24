Tonight's Sunset P2240134

The sky really lit up tonight. I would have liked to have stayed for longer but I had an unwanted encounter with a squid shortly after taking this shot. While I was on the jetty, the fisherman pulled up a squid. As he flicked it out of the water the squid let fly with a good amount of ink and I happened to be in the firing line. Luckily it missed my camera but I ended up with squid ink splattered all over my shorts, legs and feet. I decided that the prudent course of action was to drive home and get cleaned up.