Pleeeease Feed Me, I'm So Hungry! P3060473 by merrelyn
Pleeeease Feed Me, I'm So Hungry! P3060473

What a thrill it was to see two large flocks of these magnificent Carnaby's black cockatoos fly over and settle in trees around the neighbourhood. There were quite a few juveniles and they were making it known that they wanted to be fed.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Monica
Great timing and caption!
March 6th, 2021  
Nada ace
How wonderful
March 6th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Terrific capture.
March 6th, 2021  
