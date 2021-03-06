Sign up
65 / 365
Pleeeease Feed Me, I'm So Hungry! P3060473
What a thrill it was to see two large flocks of these magnificent Carnaby's black cockatoos fly over and settle in trees around the neighbourhood. There were quite a few juveniles and they were making it known that they wanted to be fed.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2975
photos
196
followers
123
following
Tags
birds
cockatoos
carnaby's_black_cockatoos
Monica
Great timing and caption!
March 6th, 2021
Nada
ace
How wonderful
March 6th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Terrific capture.
March 6th, 2021
