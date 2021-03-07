Sign up
Hello Handsome P3070524
The galahs were back at the feeder this afternoon. I love watching them.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th March 2021 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
birds
garden
galahs
