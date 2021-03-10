Sign up
69 / 365
It's Not Quite What I Wanted....P3100173
but it's all I've got.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2984
photos
196
followers
123
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th March 2021 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
milk
,
jug
,
opposites
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool POV
March 10th, 2021
Monique
ace
Love it
March 10th, 2021
