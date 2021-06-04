Previous
I'll Keep Watch While You Eat_6041147 by merrelyn
I'm feeling a little out of sorts after yesterday's covid shot - lethargic, cold and headachy, so I think that an early night is called for.
Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet shot.
June 4th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
Lovely image. Don't know which shot you had but the side effects wear off pretty quickly.
June 4th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful shot and colours.
June 4th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
June 4th, 2021  
narayani
They’re so lovely
June 4th, 2021  
