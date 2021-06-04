Sign up
155 / 365
I'll Keep Watch While You Eat_6041147
I'm feeling a little out of sorts after yesterday's covid shot - lethargic, cold and headachy, so I think that an early night is called for.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
5
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3131
photos
203
followers
119
following
42% complete
View this month »
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th June 2021 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
,
sixws-118
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet shot.
June 4th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
Lovely image. Don't know which shot you had but the side effects wear off pretty quickly.
June 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot and colours.
June 4th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
June 4th, 2021
narayani
They’re so lovely
June 4th, 2021
