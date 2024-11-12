Not The View Was Expecting Today PB124362

Previous
The start of our trip hasn't gone plan. Our 2.25am flight from Perth Kuala Lumpur was delayed by over two and half hours. This meant that we missed our connecting flight to Sandakan. Malaysian Airlines only has one flight a day to Sandakan so we have had to spend a night in Kuala Lumpur. Unfortunately this means that we will miss the first part of our tour, which included the Sepilok Orangutan Sanctuary, sunbear sanctuary and proboscis monkey sanctuary. There is a slim chance that we might get to one of them when we're picked up from the airport tomorrow 🤞🤞
I'm trying to function on 2 hours sleep in the last 38 hours and I'm struggling, so it's time to say goodnight.
