Previous
313 / 365
An Attempt At Low Key ....DSC_5009
for One Week Only 7.
I spent far too long trying work out how to do this. After around 160 odd shots this was the best I came up with. There were sooo many other things that I should have been doing.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Tags
shells
,
low_key
,
sea_urchin
,
owo-7
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 8th, 2024
