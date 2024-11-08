Previous
An Attempt At Low Key ....DSC_5009 by merrelyn
313 / 365

An Attempt At Low Key ....DSC_5009

for One Week Only 7.
I spent far too long trying work out how to do this. After around 160 odd shots this was the best I came up with. There were sooo many other things that I should have been doing.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
85% complete

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 8th, 2024  
