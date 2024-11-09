Sign up
314 / 365
Guess What I Like To Do! PB094360
This week's 52 Week Challenge prompt is books. I thought at a pinch it could also dovetail in to the Monthly Theme challenge (All about you). Our cases are packed again because we're off to Borneo on Tuesday.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
2
0
Merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4800
photos
181
followers
111
following
86% complete
Tags
books
,
travel
,
theme-november2024
,
merrelyn52wc24-w45
,
52wc-2024-w-45
Babs
Fabulous travel books. I can't see a Borneo book though. Have a great trip
November 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
We lived in Borneo (Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan) for 3 years from 1991-1994. We loved it there, although it was, then, very remote, and we flew in on a charter flight from Singapore. It has an international airport now though. Selamat Jalan! I look forward to your photos.
November 9th, 2024
