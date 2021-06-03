I Got A Bit Too Close DSC_5676

I had a lovely walk along the beach this morning. I had planned on photographing the flock of pelicans that I saw in the distance but the flew off before I got any really good shots. As I was heading back to pick up Graham, I saw an osprey out hunting. I was feeling disappointed that I didn't has my biggest lens with me, but then I noticed this one sitting on a post with its catch. I got a couple of shots of it on the post and also managed a few as it took off.

This afternoon Graham and our had our first Covid jab. Hopefully we won't get any unwelcome side effects, so far so good.

