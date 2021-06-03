Previous
I Got A Bit Too Close DSC_5676
154 / 365

I Got A Bit Too Close DSC_5676

I had a lovely walk along the beach this morning. I had planned on photographing the flock of pelicans that I saw in the distance but the flew off before I got any really good shots. As I was heading back to pick up Graham, I saw an osprey out hunting. I was feeling disappointed that I didn't has my biggest lens with me, but then I noticed this one sitting on a post with its catch. I got a couple of shots of it on the post and also managed a few as it took off.
This afternoon Graham and our had our first Covid jab. Hopefully we won't get any unwelcome side effects, so far so good.
3rd June 2021

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
narayani
Fabulous shot!
June 3rd, 2021  
JackieR ace
Marvelous!!what a scene to witness
June 3rd, 2021  
