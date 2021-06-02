Sign up
A Bit Chewed, But Still Rather Lovely _6021134
It amazes me that my poppies are blooming as we come into Winter. This rather chewed up specimen caught my eye this afternoon.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd June 2021 4:57pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
