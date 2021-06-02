Previous
A Bit Chewed, But Still Rather Lovely _6021134 by merrelyn
153 / 365

A Bit Chewed, But Still Rather Lovely _6021134

It amazes me that my poppies are blooming as we come into Winter. This rather chewed up specimen caught my eye this afternoon.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Merrelyn

