181 / 365
Singing Honeyeater_6300382
The honeyeaters were in and out of the garden throughout the day. Most of the time they were obscured by leaves.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details
Tags
birds
trees
bokeh
garden
honeyeaters
singing_honeyeater
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird.
June 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice capture!
June 30th, 2021
Kate
ace
I agree, nice capture
June 30th, 2021
