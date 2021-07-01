Sign up
182 / 365
Blue Sky After The Rain DSC_7454
The day alternated between patches of blue sky and rain. I went into the garden between showers, in search of rain drops.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3188
photos
206
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
1st July 2021 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rain
,
drops
,
garden
,
roses
Gosia
ace
It is so pretty
July 1st, 2021
narayani
You found them! Very pretty.
July 1st, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
They are very beautiful
July 1st, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Love pink and blue combination!
July 1st, 2021
