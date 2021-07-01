Previous
Blue Sky After The Rain DSC_7454 by merrelyn
182 / 365

Blue Sky After The Rain DSC_7454

The day alternated between patches of blue sky and rain. I went into the garden between showers, in search of rain drops.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Gosia ace
It is so pretty
July 1st, 2021  
narayani
You found them! Very pretty.
July 1st, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
They are very beautiful
July 1st, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Love pink and blue combination!
July 1st, 2021  
