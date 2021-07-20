Sign up
201 / 365
It's Still Raining_7200738
I finally bit the bullet and bought a new lens for my Olly. It's been drizzling all day so I couldn't get out with it, but I did have a little play in the garden.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3213
photos
207
followers
122
following
55% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th July 2021 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rain
,
drops
,
garden
,
poinsettia
