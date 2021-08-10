Previous
Beautiful Broome DSC_6894 by merrelyn
221 / 365

Beautiful Broome DSC_6894

We keep hearing about the hits that the tourism industry has taken as a result of Covid lockdowns but it certainly isn't evident in the Kimberley. We've staggered by the number of caravans on the road and Broome is packed.
Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
