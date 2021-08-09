Sign up
Previous
Next
221 / 365
Sitting At The Waterhole_8091362
A local photographer gave us the heads up about a manmade watering hole frequented by lots of birds.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3234
photos
206
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th August 2021 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
broome
,
waterhole
,
singing_honeyeater
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks as though he’s checking himself out! Brilliant capture.
August 12th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very beautiful. Fav
August 12th, 2021
