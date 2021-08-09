Previous
Sitting At The Waterhole_8091362 by merrelyn
221 / 365

Sitting At The Waterhole_8091362

A local photographer gave us the heads up about a manmade watering hole frequented by lots of birds.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks as though he’s checking himself out! Brilliant capture.
August 12th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very beautiful. Fav
August 12th, 2021  
