220 / 365
A Little Brown Bird..._8081161
at Roebuck Plains. My bird book is far too heavy to take away with us so I'll have a ew birds to look up when we get home. This little fellow is a honeyeater, but I don't know which variety.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3232
photos
206
followers
122
following
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th August 2021 4:49pm
Tags
birds
,
roebuck_plains_caravan_park
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture
August 8th, 2021
