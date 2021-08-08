Previous
A Little Brown Bird..._8081161 by merrelyn
220 / 365

A Little Brown Bird..._8081161

at Roebuck Plains. My bird book is far too heavy to take away with us so I'll have a ew birds to look up when we get home. This little fellow is a honeyeater, but I don't know which variety.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Merrelyn

gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
August 8th, 2021  
