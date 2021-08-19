Previous
Red Rocks And Turquoise Water DSC_7453 by merrelyn
231 / 365

Red Rocks And Turquoise Water DSC_7453

It hit 38C in Broome today. We managed a walk around Gantheaume Point before the heat set in, then hunkered down in the air conditioned van during the hottest part of the day.
Tomorrow we start the homeward journey.
19th August 2021

Merrelyn

