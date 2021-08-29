Sign up
239 / 365
Night Sky _8292472
We were planning to do a bit more night photography on our trip but we only managed one astro shoot. This was at Coalseam Conservation Park and I was very appreciative of Pam's guidance.
The park was carpeted in wildflowers.
29th August 2021
29th Aug 21
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
silhouettes
,
astro
,
night_sky
,
coalseam_conservation_park
narayani
This is wonderful!
September 1st, 2021
Pigeons Farm
ace
Beautiful
September 1st, 2021
Diana
ace
Such an awesome capture of this gorgeous sky and scene.
September 1st, 2021
Taffy
ace
Nicely captured!
September 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
