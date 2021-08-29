Previous
Night Sky _8292472 by merrelyn
Night Sky _8292472

We were planning to do a bit more night photography on our trip but we only managed one astro shoot. This was at Coalseam Conservation Park and I was very appreciative of Pam's guidance.
The park was carpeted in wildflowers.
29th August 2021

Merrelyn

narayani
This is wonderful!
September 1st, 2021  
Pigeons Farm
Beautiful
September 1st, 2021  
Diana
Such an awesome capture of this gorgeous sky and scene.
September 1st, 2021  
Taffy
Nicely captured!
September 1st, 2021  
