Wildflowers From Perenjori by merrelyn
Wildflowers From Perenjori

1 Our campsite at Camel Soak
2 Eremophila
3 Everlastings
4 Silky Blue Orchids
5 Spider Orchids
6 Scented Sun Orchids
7 Vanilla Orchids
8 Wreath Flowers- Lechenaultia macrantha
9 Spider orchids

The wildflower displays around Perenjori were glorious. We camped at Camel Soak for two days and did a few short drives into the surrounding area in search of wildflowers. We weren't disappointed.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
