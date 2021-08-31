Wildflowers From Perenjori

1 Our campsite at Camel Soak

2 Eremophila

3 Everlastings

4 Silky Blue Orchids

5 Spider Orchids

6 Scented Sun Orchids

7 Vanilla Orchids

8 Wreath Flowers- Lechenaultia macrantha

The wildflower displays around Perenjori were glorious. We camped at Camel Soak for two days and did a few short drives into the surrounding area in search of wildflowers. We weren't disappointed.