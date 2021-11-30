Sign up
Previous
Next
334 / 365
It Is What It Is! DSC_8714
It's still horribly windy and I didn't want yet another garden shot! A quick check of the SH*T list and here you have technique121 - negative space and minimal-24 - pairs. It's not quite what I'd envisioned, but so be it.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3356
photos
201
followers
120
following
91% complete
View this month »
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th November 2021 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
earrings
,
minimalist
,
sapphire
,
high_key
,
negative_space
,
minimal-24
,
technique121
