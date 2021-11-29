Previous
Holding Tight Against The Wind _B295785 by merrelyn
Holding Tight Against The Wind _B295785

I was hoping for some beach shots this afternoon but when I got there it was too windy for an enjoyable stroll so I didn't venture very far.
Even the galahs were battling to keep a grip on the fence.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Milanie ace
Those feathers are definitely blowing
November 29th, 2021  
Lin ace
So cute - he is really hanging on!
November 29th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is beautiful.
November 29th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such clenched little toes! Great shot.
November 29th, 2021  
