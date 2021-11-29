Sign up
Holding Tight Against The Wind _B295785
I was hoping for some beach shots this afternoon but when I got there it was too windy for an enjoyable stroll so I didn't venture very far.
Even the galahs were battling to keep a grip on the fence.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3355
photos
201
followers
120
following
91% complete
View this month »
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th November 2021 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
fence
,
galahs
,
kwinana_beach
Milanie
ace
Those feathers are definitely blowing
November 29th, 2021
Lin
ace
So cute - he is really hanging on!
November 29th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is beautiful.
November 29th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such clenched little toes! Great shot.
November 29th, 2021
